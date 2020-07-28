Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,213,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 709.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,362,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $8,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

