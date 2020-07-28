Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

