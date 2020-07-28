Strs Ohio Sells 22,518 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

