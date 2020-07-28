FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 21,643 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

