Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,573.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,540 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.11. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

