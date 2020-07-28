Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415,973 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

