Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.8% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

