Cwm LLC Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

