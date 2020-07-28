Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

