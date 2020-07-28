Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2,573.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,540 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

