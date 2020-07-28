Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,213,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $218,249,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

