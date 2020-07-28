Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.