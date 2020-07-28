Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $355.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

