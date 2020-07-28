Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $39,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,827,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $530.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.62 and a 200-day moving average of $416.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $536.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

