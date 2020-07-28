Peterson Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,069,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,291.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

