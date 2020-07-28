Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

