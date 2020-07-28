Cwm LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

