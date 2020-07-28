Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,307,000 after purchasing an additional 129,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,067,565. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

MKSI opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

