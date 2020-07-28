Strs Ohio Has $8.94 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7,729.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,179,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $87.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.