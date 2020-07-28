Strs Ohio Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

