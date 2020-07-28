VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,024.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

