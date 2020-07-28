Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

