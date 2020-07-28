Strs Ohio Sells 150,334 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vereit were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after buying an additional 23,109,227 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Vereit by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,009,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vereit by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

