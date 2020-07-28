Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

