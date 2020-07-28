Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88,564 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Hill-Rom worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.