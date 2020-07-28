Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $178.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

