Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after purchasing an additional 76,677 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,907,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.06.

Intuit stock opened at $296.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

