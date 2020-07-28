Creative Planning Sells 3,990 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

