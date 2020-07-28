Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

