Creative Planning Has $1.85 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.61. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.