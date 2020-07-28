Creative Planning Sells 1,783 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Planning cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.