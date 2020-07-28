Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc.
Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc.
Creative Planning Purchases 257 Shares of Humana Inc
Creative Planning Purchases 257 Shares of Humana Inc
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Forward Air Co.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Forward Air Co.
Polaris Industries Inc. Shares Bought by Creative Planning
Polaris Industries Inc. Shares Bought by Creative Planning
Creative Planning Sells 342 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp
Creative Planning Sells 342 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp
Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report