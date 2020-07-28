Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

