Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $256,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 9.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 163,714 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,041,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,399,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Forward Air by 26.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

