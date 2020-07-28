Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

