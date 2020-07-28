Creative Planning Sells 342 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,025,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,413,000 after acquiring an additional 487,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.65.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.