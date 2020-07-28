Choate Investment Advisors Sells 628 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

