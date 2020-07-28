M. Kraus & Co Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

