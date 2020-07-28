Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

