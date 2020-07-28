Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $16,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495,193 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 588,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.43 million, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 2.00. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

