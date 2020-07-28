Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 96.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Cabot stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.75. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

