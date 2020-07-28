Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM opened at $814.19 on Tuesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $838.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.29. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.43.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total value of $4,664,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $33,106,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

