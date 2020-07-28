Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,736 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 4,639,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after buying an additional 186,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNY opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.