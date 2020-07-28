-$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Magna International posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 232.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 412,032 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Magna International by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 80,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. Magna International has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

