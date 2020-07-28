Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 29,827 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

STX stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,429 shares of company stock worth $2,776,416. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.