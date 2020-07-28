Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Cummins stock opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

