Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $82.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

