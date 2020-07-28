Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $34,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $253.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $255.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,634,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,852 shares of company stock worth $26,634,655. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

