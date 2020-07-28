Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $121,950,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock worth $120,871,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.