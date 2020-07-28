Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,640 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,681,000 after purchasing an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $257,848,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,040,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

