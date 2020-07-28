Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after buying an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after purchasing an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $34,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Paycom Software Inc Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,640 Synchrony Financial
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc
Amazon.com, Inc. is Narwhal Capital Management's 6th Largest Position
