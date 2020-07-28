Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after buying an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after purchasing an additional 685,488 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

